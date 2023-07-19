FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog is looking for its forever home after being rescued from the heat by a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week.

Officials announced Wednesday that one of their deputies was dispatched to an address near South Hayes and West Manning Avenue in Raisin City regarding a stray dog.

Photo Credit: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Photo Credit: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

The deputy arrived and was greeted by a German Shepard mix.

Officials say she is approximately three to four months old.

The deputy removed her from the extremely hot conditions and transported her to Fresno Humane Animal Services.

If you wish to adopt this dog, you’re asked to contact the Fresno Humane Animal Services by visiting its facility at 1510 West Dan Ronquillo Drive in Fresno or by emailing adopt@fresnohumane.org.