Dog rescued after her head got stuck in a wheel rim

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – Fresno Humane Animal Services came to the rescue of a dog Tuesday, found stuck in a wheel rim.

Animal Control Officer Danielle Hartman was called to a property near Belmont and Grantland, where she found what appeared to be a one-year-old Shepherd/Lab mix dog with her head stuck in a wheel rim.

“I had to really assess the situation and decide how we were going to get her out,” said Hartman.

She couldn’t pull her out herself, so she loaded up the dog and the rim in her van, then boxed her in so she wouldn’t roll on the way back to the shelter.

“Of course being her size, I was really concerned about trying to cut the rim off because that would have been too traumatizing for her,” said Hartman.

It was thanks to an age-old trick, soap, and water, they were able to pull her out without injuring her.

Hartman says this is a good reminder for pet owners to keep their animals contained.

“Check your yards, check your fencing, talk to your neighbors, microchip, keep tags and collars on them anything you can do to keep them safe,” said Hartman.

Rimsy appears to be well cared for but her owner has yet to reclaim her. If no one comes by this weekend, she will become available for adoption.

