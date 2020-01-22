Dog rescue on Fresno canal caught on camera

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog stuck at the side of a Fresno canal Tuesday has been rescued by a Fresno Fire crew – and it was all caught on camera.

In a video shared on social media by the Central California SPCA, crews can be grabbing the small brown dog with a rope and pulling it up the side of the canal. The rescued dog starts wagging his tail when it reaches the top.

According to Central California SPCA, one of their Animal Control Officers responded to the call first and alerted both Fresno Fire and Fresno Police to the scene.

The dog was taken to the Stray Animal Center to be reunited with his family.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know