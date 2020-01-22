Dog rescue on Fresno canal caught on camera

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog stuck at the side of a Fresno canal Tuesday has been rescued by a Fresno Fire crew – and it was all caught on camera.

In a video shared on social media by the Central California SPCA, crews can be grabbing the small brown dog with a rope and pulling it up the side of the canal. The rescued dog starts wagging his tail when it reaches the top.

According to Central California SPCA, one of their Animal Control Officers responded to the call first and alerted both Fresno Fire and Fresno Police to the scene.

The dog was taken to the Stray Animal Center to be reunited with his family.

