Dog parks reopening in Fresno welcomed by pets and humans alike

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Dog parks in Fresno, shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, were able to reopen Monday. At Todd Beamer Park, dogs were excited to get back – but so were their owners.

“I am very happy – ecstatic the dog park has opened up – more so for myself probably than my dogs,” said Fresno resident Rick Molinary.

It’s a welcome return to normal for local dog owners.

“It just feels amazing to come out and get fresh air and honestly to see people again – I feel so creepy, but it’s just so nice to see other people and to be able to talk because we need human interaction and I’m sure my dogs are tired of hearing from me because they’re the only people I’ve been talking to lately,” said Fresno resident Gabri Potts.

But there are rules in place at the reopened dog parks, such as no congregating in a group, wearing masks, and not allowing dogs to interact with other dogs outside of their household. Molinary says that might be difficult.

“That would be kind of hard to social distance your animals from each other because that’s what they come here for. They come here to play, they come here to interact and to have fun.”

However, the president of Fresno Humane Animal Services, Brenda Mitchell, says it’s important to be cautious.

“You also want to treat your pets just like you would any other family member and keep your distance from them – so refrain from snuggling and kissing and loving on them if you’re not feeling well and making sure that they’re kept safe as well as any other family member. That’s going to be really important.”

All Fresno City dog parks will have staff present during park hours as part of extra COVID-19 regulations.

