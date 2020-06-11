Dog parks across Fresno reopen Monday with changes

Breaking News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno announced Thursday that dog parks across the city will reopen Monday with some changes following a virus-related closure.

The city said workers may limit the number of dog park users at one time due to space limitations. Dog park hours have been modified to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily — except for Roeding and Woodward parks, where hours run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fresno operates the following dog parks: Al Radka Dog Park, Basin AH1 Dog Park, Belcher Dog Park, Figarden Dog Park, Inspiration Dog Park, Jaswant Singh Khalra Dog Park, Koligian Dog Park, Roeding Dog Park, Stallion Dog Park, Todd Beamer Dog Park and Woodward Dog Park.

The city of Fresno has listed the following social distancing recommendations for dog park visitors:

  • Maintain a minimum of six feet apart from others
  • No group congregation allowed
  • No physical contact with others
  • Do not allow dogs to interact with other dogs outside of your household
  • Avoid touching your face after handling toys or other equipment
  • Provide your own water and dog bowl
  • Bring your own dog waste bags and dispose in provided trash receptacles
  • No extracurricular or social activity shall take place within the dog park
  • All users should leave the facility immediately after play
  • Facial covers are required within the dog park     

Parking lots at city parks remain closed at this time.

Visitors with COVID-19 symptoms, or have been in contact with someone with the virus in the last 14 days, or have serious underlying health conditions, are asked to not enter the dog parks. All other dog park rules and regulations remain in effect.

