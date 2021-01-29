Dog on trapped on roof of Clovis home rescued

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis police, fire crews, and animal service officers were able to rescue a stray dog trapped on a roof Friday morning.

Clovis police were called to a home in west Clovis around 8:15 a.m. where there was a report of a german shepherd on the roof of a home. Clovis Animal Services officials say the dog was visibly in distress and officers requested assistance from the Clovis Fire Department, which was able to provide two firetrucks and several firefighters to help.

After using a light sedative to calm the dog, crews were able to safely lower it from the roof. The dog was taken to the Clovis Animal Receiving and Care Center where it was scanned for a microchipped. Luckily the staff was able to contact the owner of the dog, and it is headed home.

Photo provided by Clovis Animal Services

“We’re grateful for the concerned citizen who called about this incident and for the

assistance of our Police Department and the Clovis Fire Department in rescuing a dog in

distress,” said Megan Harlan, a Clovis Animal Services Officer. “We’re so glad to have been able to help rescue her and reunite her with her family.”

There’s no word on the events that led to the dog ending up on the roof of the house.