MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday.

The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep Singh, and Aroohi Dheri from a business near Highway 59 on Monday.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that the dog is now under the loving care of the victims’ family. Officials said they had received hundreds of messages and phone calls asking for an update about the dog.

Photo of the dog in surveillance footage.

In a heartbreaking announcement on Wednesday night, investigators confirmed that the bodies of all four of the kidnapping victims had been found in an orchard near Dos Palos.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, was arrested on charges of kidnapping and suspicion of murder.

Officials have announced that a GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of the four victims, who were killed after being kidnapped.