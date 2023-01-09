FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who appeared to be living in a tent on the San Joaquin river had to be rescued, along with his dog, due to high water levels on the river Monday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews say they respond to the San Joaquin River at Highway 41 around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a victim trapped in the water.

According to fire crews, they were able to talk to the victim by cell phone and determined he was not trapped in the water and was trapped on an island after water levels rise too high.

Fire crews were able to locate the man and launched a boat and were able to navigate through debris and high water levels to rescue the man and his dog.