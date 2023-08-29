FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog was struck in the face Tuesday after a bullet ricocheted in a central Fresno shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say officers responded to a “ShotSpotter” alert for seven rounds fired in the 1900 block of East Grant Avenue, near Abby Street and Belmont Avenue, shortly before 11:00 a.m.

Officials say they found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck twice. One of the rounds ricocheted and struck a dog in the face. The dog was taken to the vet for examination.

No people were reported injured. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.