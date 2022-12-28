TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog was rescued from the Friant-Kern Canal in Earlimart, officials with the Tulare County Fire Department announced Wednesday.

According to authorities, members from the Earlimart, Pixley, and Richgrove fire stations responded to the report of a dog in the Friant-Kern Canal in the area of Avenue 40 and Road 184.

When crews arrived they say found a German shepherd near the bottom of the canal next to the water. Firefighters were able to safely remove the dog from the canal.

Tulare County Fire Department

Officials say the dog seemed to be in good condition after a meal was provided by the firefighters who were at the scene.