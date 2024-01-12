FOWLER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A dog that was dumped on the side of the road in Fowler, was rescued and now needs assistance in getting to her forever home in Montana.

Brookie was found on the side of the road on Central and DeWolf in Fowler, California, presumably dumped. After multiple days of seeing her in the same spot, Amy Gavroian, who created a GoFundMe for Brookie, began feeding her and bringing her water. Gavroian says there was a team that fed her every day for six weeks.

Gavroian says it took animal control over six weeks to get there. Once animal control had arrived, Gavroian requested they contact her in case of euthanasia.

Gavroian says she knew that Brookie deserved a second chance at life, so they adopted her and rescued the puppy. According to Gavroian, Brookie was timid at first and never let anyone approach her. Now Brookie is said to be full of wiggles and “zoomies.”

Gavroian says they found her a home in Montana on a farm where she will have lots of space and love.

Someone had volunteered to drive Brookie from Fresno. Gavroian says they want to cover the fuel costs at a minimum and are estimating the trip to be $500 there and back.

If you wish to help Brookie get to Montana click here.