FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A dog who was found in Fowler set off for her new life in Montana on Tuesday.

Brookie the pitbull was found on the side of the road on Central and DeWolf in Fowler. After multiple days of seeing her in the same spot, Amy Gavroian began feeding her and bringing her water. She did not want Brookie to be euthanized so she adopted Brookie until she found a new home.

On Tuesday, Brookie set off for her new home in Montana to live on a farm where she will have lots of space and love.

“It’s really bittersweet, but I’m so excited for her,” says Gavorian. “She’s definitely a special dog.”

Donations on GoFundMe raised over $1,000 which will be used to cover fuel, hotel stays on the road, food, and other transportation costs to reach Brookie’s new home.