CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis family now living in Florida has been reunited with their missing dog, officials with the Clovis Animal Services (CAS) announced on Tuesday.

According to CAS, Angus, also known as Goosie, went missing a while ago in Tulare County when his owner’s vehicle broke down along Highway 99.

The dog’s owner desperately searched for it without any luck and even when he had to relocate to Florida, never stopped looking for Angus and kept reaching out to animal groups in California as well as traveling back to California to search for his pet even hiring a private investigator.

Then, after several months, CAS officers received a call from a citizen reporting that she secured a dog that was wandering in her neighborhood in Clovis.

Clovis Animal Services

An officer went to the scene, scanned the dog looking for a microchip, and found it, then proceeded to call the Receiving and Care Center staff to gather the owner’s contact information.

According to the officer, when he called the owner he could hear the tears of joy after telling him that his furry friend was found. Arrangements were made to transport the dog across the country so it could be with his family now living in Florida.

Clovis Animal Services says the tale is a reminder to the public about the importance of microchips – revealing that if Angus had not been chipped and his owner had not updated his contact information, Angus may have never made it back home.

To learn more about microchipping your pet call (559) 324-2465 or visit Clovis Animal Services’ website.