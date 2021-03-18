Dog food production equipment catches fire in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Perfection Pet Foods in Visalia damaged by fire after a large piece of motorized dog food production equipment caught fire Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Fire Department.
Fire crews said they were dispatched to a fire alarm around 5:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. Miller Court when they arrived they found a large piece of motorized dog food production equipment on fire.
Fire investigators said the fire was caused by leaving the equipment operating when it should have been shut down by employees when the grinding process was completed. This caused the material inside to overheat and ignite.
The fire caused $200,000 in damage to the manufacturing equipment caused by the fire. There were no injuries reported.