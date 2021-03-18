Dog food production equipment catches fire in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Perfection Pet Foods in Visalia damaged by fire after a large piece of motorized dog food production equipment caught fire Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Fire crews said they were dispatched to a fire alarm around 5:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. Miller Court when they arrived they found a large piece of motorized dog food production equipment on fire.

In the early morning hours of March 17th Visalia Fire crews responded to a working commercial structure fire at Perfection Pet Food in the 1100 block of N. Miller Court. The fire was quickly contained to a large piece of equipment utilized to grind up dog food. pic.twitter.com/65dXFbRXsZ — Visalia Fire Dept. (@VisaliaFire) March 18, 2021

Fire investigators said the fire was caused by leaving the equipment operating when it should have been shut down by employees when the grinding process was completed. This caused the material inside to overheat and ignite.

The fire caused $200,000 in damage to the manufacturing equipment caused by the fire. There were no injuries reported.