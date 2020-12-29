Dog dies after man assaults his brother with knife, sets fire to his house, Fresno police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who police say assaulted his brother with a knife Tuesday, then set fire to his home killing a dog that was inside according to investigators.

Around 6:50 A.M. Tuesday, police received a 911 call saying that a man had assaulted his own brother with a knife. When authorities arrived on the scene at El Monte and Cedar in Fresno, it was discovered that the man had a warrant for his arrest and was violating a criminal protective order.

Investigators say while they attempted to negotiate with the man, they learned that he had a prior history of mental illness and that he was suffering a crisis.

Negotiators tried for two hours to coax the man out of the house but they were unsuccessful, investigators say. That’s when police say the man lit his house on fire from the inside. Officers were able to get the man out of the home.

The man is in custody and has been transported to an area hospital where he is being treated for his mental crisis, police say. A 3-year-old pit bull that was in the house died.

Police say they will not rule out alcohol or narcotics as a factor, but at this time they are treating the situation as a mental health episode.