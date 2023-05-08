FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of the man who died in an RV fire in Fresno early Monday morning, say the victim died alongside his dog.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 61-year-old Joe Perales.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Belmont and Marks Avenue in Fresno, as North Central Fire District crews responded.

“Traditionally during a fire attack, we do an aggressive primary search to attempt to locate any victims or any people that may be inside, and unfortunately, we did find someone inside. They are a fatality at this point,” said North Central Fire Deputy Chief Jacob McAfee.

We have also learned from Perales’ daughter, out on scene Monday, that her father’s dog died alongside him.

The City of Fresno took over code enforcement duties for mobile homes and RV parks after the fatal fire at Trails End Mobile Home Park in 2021.

They say there have been multiple housing code cases in the area of the early Monday morning fire since then, but the cause is still under investigation.

Only hours later, North Central firefighters returned to the area around 11 a.m. for another fire at an RV and mobile home park just a block away at the corner of Belmont and Dudley.

“They are lighter-weight construction, you know they’re meant to be towed behind a vehicle. And so, they do tend to burn faster. And they are smaller in size in nature. So, firefighting does pose some challenges,” said Corey Carson, operating battalion chief on scene.

No one was injured or killed in the second fire, but as was the case with the fatal fire just down the road, investigations are ongoing.

The close pair of fires can’t be seen as more than a coincidence for now.

Because of the fires Monday at two nearby parks, North Central Fire District is looking to spread awareness on how RV and mobile home residents can make sure the same doesn’t happen to them.

“General cleanliness of your RV is obviously important. We want to make sure that we use this opportunity you know to remind people to check their smoke detectors and to make sure that your fire extinguisher is up to date and current and can be used in the event of a fire,” said Carson.