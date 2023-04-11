CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog who was waiting in a Clovis animal shelter for over a year to be adopted has finally found a forever home, officials announced on Tuesday.

Fawn, described as a Shepherd Mix, was adopted after waiting 383 days at the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis. The announcement coincided with National Pet Day, April 11, 2023.

The lucky four-legged friend is described as a sweet four-year-old Shepherd Mix who was taken to the shelter in March 2022.

“We’ve all fallen in love with this great girl and are going to miss her dearly, but above all, we’re overjoyed that she’s finally found the family she’s been waiting for!,” Miss Winkles staff members wrote on their Facebook Page.

Fawn is said to be doing well in her new home.