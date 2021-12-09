Dodger fan Dog goes viral, and gets a tour of Dodger Stadium

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) A dog in Visalia has gone viral on Tik Tok after videos showcased his love for the LA Dodgers. So much so, he got to experience the park like a VIP, Very Important Pup.

His mom, Marissa Leyva said she never expected any of the videos to get as much traction as he did. She started posting ones of Toby and his dad Julian Nunez, a lifelong Dodgers fan.

“I would make little videos of Toby all the time. Just doing little things just beagle videos, and I made one that showed just how much Toby and Julian we’re alike, and how much they like to watch Dodger games together,” Leyva said.

And that Tik Tok Marissa Leyva made showcasing just how much Toby the beagle and Nunez were alike caught the attention of nearly 18 million people, including the Dodgers themselves.

“The Dodgers reached out to us and offered Toby a gift,” Leyva said.

But they said never got it.

“We we’re so pumped we really did wait and wait and wait. We didn’t want to bother them over a gift for a dog, so we waited and after a few months we reached out but it wouldn’t go through,” she added.

So Leyva made another Tik Tok, this time showing Toby waiting at the door for the mailman, looking out the window, and waiting for his gift. This time it got even more views, and comments from nearly every other pro team on the app started trickling in. Eventually the Dodger’s commented back.

“They wanted to hand deliver the gift, so we cleared the whole day. and then they were like since you cleared the whole day, you might as well come to the park.” Leyva said.

So they made the trip. Toby got a warm welcome, a tour, gifts and got to run on the field. Nunez says even though it’s just a simple gesture, it means so much more.

“I feel like I’ve watched a lot of baseball games in my life and they’ve always been there for me, and now they’re there for my dog and it’s really awesome to see that,” Nunez said.