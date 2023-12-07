FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno doctor and his wife who were killed in a fiery crash in Fresno on Friday, October 13, were traveling at over 100 mph, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say 50-year-old Alfred Valles and his 46-year-old wife Selina Valles were killed following a crash in the area of Champlain Driver and Friant Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the road – crashing into a tree.

50-year-old Alfred Valles

Both occupants died at the scene of the crash.

A subsequent investigation by the Fresno Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit determined that “the primary collision factor was excessive speed,” revealing that the vehicle was traveling at approximately 124 mph at the time of the crash.

Investigators also established that the driver, 50-year-old Alfred Valles, had a blood alcohol level below the legal limit. There were also no indications of racing before the collision.

Dr. Alfred Valles was named the Saint Agnes Medical Center’s “Champion in Care” in 2019.