Doctor accused in deadly hit-and-run to keep his medical license

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A doctor from northern California facing charges for a hit-and-run crash that killed a nursing student from Reedley last year was able to keep his license to practice medicine on Thursday.

The Medical Board of California had filed a motion to restrict James Comazzi’s ability to practice medicine.

However, during the hearing inside Fresno County Superior Court, the defense argued that nothing has been proven against Comazzi, who has been a cardiologist for over 40 years. The defense added that suspending his license would be detrimental to the community and his practice.

The judge denied the board’s request – meaning Comazzi can continue to practice medicine.

“I think the judge made the correct ruling in this case,” said defense attorney Jeff Hammerschmidt. “Due process requires more than just the medical board submitting affidavits. Doctor Camazzi disputes much of what has been presented, and we will have the opportunity to present that evidence in the future that will show this case in a completely different light.”

The victim’s sisters were present in court for the hearing and disagreed with the judge’s decision.

“We don’t care about the money, we just want him to do the right thing…he’s a threat to the whole community,” said Laura Sanchez.

On Feb. 10, 2021, 26-year-old Juliana Ramos was struck and killed while attempting to help an injured driver who had been in a crash on Highway 99 near Manning Avenue. On Oct. 5, the CHP announced that 68-year-old James Comazzi of Sonora had been arrested on suspicion of causing the deadly hit-and-run.

The CHP added that an anonymous tip helped lead officers to Comazzi’s home, where they found the SUV officers say was used in the crash.

Comazzi is currently facing charges of felony hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

The case continues to be heard inside Fresno County Superior Court.