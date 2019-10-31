Do you want to know where registered sex offenders live before going trick-or-treating? Here’s the tool

Halloween takes families out of their homes and onto the streets in search of candy.

Though trick-or-treating is fun for kids, there are places parents should not let them go door-knocking.

Sheriff’s deputies in Tulare County knocked on the doors of 264 sex offenders Wednesday during “Operation Happy Halloween.”

The goal of “Operation Happy Halloween” was to make sure offenders are in compliance with the law.

Deputies and officers from other agencies made contact with 182 sex offenders.

Residents who want to know if there are sex offenders in their neighborhood have a public resource at their disposal.

California Megan’s Law website provides information on registered sex offenders so that members of the public can better protect themselves and their families.

There are rules for sex offenders on Halloween:

Sex offenders must stay indoors from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All outside lights must be turned off so it appears that no one is home — discouraging kids from ringing doorbells.

Sex offenders can’t offer candy or put up decorations.

During the 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. curfew, offenders cannot open the door unless they are responding to law enforcement or parole agents.

Utilize the Megan's Law search tool.

