Do you recognize this man? Woman says he stole a package off her porch

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – ‘Tis the season for gift giving and for many of us that means we’re shopping online.

But with that comes the possibility of porch pirates when your packages are delivered.

It happened to a Fresno family last week in broad daylight.

Their package was stolen from right under their nose. They say it’s a reminder to be careful this holiday season.

In the video, you see an Amazon delivery worker dropping off a package to a house in Fresno.

He leaves a box, takes a picture and drives away.

And in less then a minute, this dark colored car drives up to the home, then this man gets out and steals it, in broad daylight.

“We were home the whole time and it literally happens in just minutes,” says Rebekah Moses, the homeowner.

Take a look at the video again, Moses says you can see the car the man is in passes by her house when the Amazon delivery truck was parked outside.

She believes the thieves were following the truck. Moses shared the video with others in her neighborhood and they told her the same man stole another package within the same time-frame.

“Unfortunately, for the person who was caught on camera it looks like they had a disability so that’s also another way to identify him, it looked like something was wrong with his arm,” she explained.

Moses says she reported it to the Fresno Police. She says neighbors found the box a few streets down, empty.

“It was stuff we ordered for my son and daughter, literally like socks and some toys for Christmas, nothing of super value,” Moses described.

She says Amazon replaced her items. But she wants this to serve as a reminder this holiday season when getting packages delivered, beware of porch pirates.

Amazon has locked boxes in certain stores, like Rite Aid, where you can have your package delivered for free. They text you a code when it arrives and you can pick it up safely.

It’s something Moses says she’ll now consider.

“Never actually thought about it until someone takes a package from your front door,” says Moses.

If anyone recognizes the man in the video, you’re asked to call the Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.

