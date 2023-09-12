TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Coroner’s Office is currently searching for any relatives of a woman who died at the Tulare Rehabilitation Center.

The coroner’s office says on September 8, 62-year-old Debra Batey was in the care of the Kings Rehabilitation Center in Tulare when she was found unresponsive due to a medical emergency.

EMS arrived and provided life-saving measures. Despite their best efforts, Batey passed away.

Batey is believed to have lived in the Visalia area and possibly has family living in the Porterville area. The Tulare County Coroner’s Office is currently searching for any relatives of Batey.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Enriquez of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office at (559) 687-7000. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.