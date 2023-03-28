MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau wants the public’s help locating the family of a 95-year-old woman.

The Coroner’s Office says they have searched numerous personal records for Florence Emory, but their attempts to find her family have been unsuccessful.

The coroner says it’s crucial to locate the immediate family members so the Coroner’s Office can release the body and allow Florence to have a proper burial.

If you or anyone you know has any information, please contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.