MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office say they are seeking the public’s help in locating the next of kin for a 65-year-old woman.

Officials say Lacey Pamela Ray passed away on Jan 26, 2023, and was a resident of Oakhurst prior to her death.

The Coroner’s Office says they have searched numerous personal records, but unfortunately, they have been unable to identify or locate any of her family members.

If anyone has information about Ray, or how to get in contact with her next of kin, please contact the Madera County Coroner’s Office at (559) 675-7774.