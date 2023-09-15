MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they are seeking the public’s help in locating the next of kin for 59-year-old Judith Johnson. she passed away on Sept. 8, 2023.

Officials say Judith was a Chowchilla resident before her death. She is originally from the Fresno area.

The Coroner’s Office says they have searched numerous personal records and were unable to locate any next of kin.

If anyone has information about Ms. Johnson, or how to get in contact with her next of kin, please contact the Madera County Coroner’s Office at (559) 675-7774.