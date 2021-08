MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old man’s family.

Authorities said William Henry Reeves, 26, died in Madera County on Thursday. Reeves was a resident of Madera County for approximately 10 years prior to his death.

Deputies said they believe Reeves originated from Humboldt County in the area of Hoopa.

If you have any information on Reeves contact Madera County Coroner’s Office at (559) 675-7774.