MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Coroner’s Office is asking for help in locating the next of kin for a 72-year-old woman who died in Madera County.

The coroner says Peggy Cunha passed away in Madera County on November 18 and it is not known where Cunha was originally from. She was a Madera resident prior to her death.

The Coroner’s Office has searched numerous personal records, but unfortunately, they are unable to identify or locate any of her family members.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Madera County Coroner’s Office at (559) 675-7774.