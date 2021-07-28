Do you know him? Merced County Sheriff’s Office asking relatives to come forward

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Do you know him? Merced County Sheriff's Office asking relatives to come forward

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have asked the public for help locating the relatives of a man who has died in Merced, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are looking for the relatives of Santiago Lopez Lucero after the Merced County Coroner’s Office says their search through personal records proved to be unsuccessful in locating anyone.

Deputies say locating immediate family members is a ‘necessary process’ in order for the coroner’s office to release a person’s body and allow them to have a proper burial.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information about Lucero’s relatives to call the coroner’s office at (209) 385-7369.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com