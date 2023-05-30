FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As June is approaching, those against gun violence want us to to wear orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The Fresno City Council announced a proclamation back in June 2022 that the month of June has been dedicated to remembering those affected by gun violence, the survivors, and the victims lost.

Included in the proclamation is that every first Friday of June, the city is encouraging everyone to wear orange as part of “National Gun Violence Awareness Day.”

The proclamation was received by Yvonne Calvillo, a mother who lost her daughter to gun violence in 2021.

“We must do something, and these extremist views that occur from the left and the right are creating a paralysis in our country and that is preventing us from doing the right thing. And it is important that we speak out, that we recognize the victims behind these senseless acts of violence,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

As part of the June 2022 proclamation, Fresno also encouraged community members to share photos on social media using the hashtag #WearOrange #OrangeFresno. “I wear orange because” signs and other social media materials are also available to share support.