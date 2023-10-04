EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents in a neighborhood in Exeter found an unexpected visitor wandering around the area on Monday, according to the County of Tulare.

Recently, county officials say a mountain lion was spotted in Exeter.

Officials are reminding the community that if you see wildlife in your neighborhood that shouldn’t be there, please report it to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.

The Wildlife Incident Reporting (WIR) System allows a public user to do the following: