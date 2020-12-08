‘Do not let your guards down’: Fresno city councilmember urges caution as she starts coronavirus self-quarantine

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria announced Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Soria released a statement on social media saying she has cancelled all of her public appearances and is following her doctor’s orders.

I believe that it’s important to share this because there’s still a tremendous amount of stigma behind this virus. It is important that we are all transparent and responsible if we are positive or get exposed to someone that is positive. Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria

Soria did not say how she believes she became infected and said it hit her like the flu, but she knows others have not been so lucky.

Fellow councilmember Luis Chavez said everyone on staff is wishing her a speedy recovery.

“We might have different opinions and different ideologies but we’re all a big family down there at Fresno City Hall.”

Soria joins other area leaders who have tested positive. Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer and Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau caught the virus during an election night event together.

Soria went on to caution the community.

I want to take this moment to remind you that this virus is unrelenting, so for your sake and that of your loved ones, especially those at high risk, do not let your guards down. Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria

Chavez said he believes we’re reaching a turning point in the pandemic, but this announcement is a reminder we are not through it yet.

“There’s vaccines coming. There is light at the end of the tunnel. But that’s going to be a couple of months down the road. So in the meantime we just want to urge folks to be safe and stay healthy,” he said.

Soria said she will continue to quarantine at home until she’s cleared by the health department.