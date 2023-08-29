YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was highlighted by Yosemite National Park Rangers after picking up gloves left behind at Half Dome after rangers advised not to leave gloves at the base of the cables.

Rangers say it is a good idea to come prepared with a permit, grippy footwear, and plenty of water and necessities, including gloves, to climb the Half Dome at Yosemite.

At times, hikers leave gloves behind to help unprepared hikers protect their hands and better grip the cables as they trek the mountain.

However, Rangers say visitors should not leave gloves at the base of the cables because the mountain of gloves either rot, due to exposure to the elements or get blown off of Subdome, becoming trash in the wilderness.

According to Rangers, A.J. Haeffner, a recent visitor, decided to pack out a full backpack of gloves from Half Dome and hiked them down to the valley.

“We commend A.J. not only for climbing Half Dome but for recreating with a stewardship mindset that we hope to foster in all of our visitors,” park Rangers commented in a social media post.