FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect through DNA who was allegedly involved in a woman’s death 30 years ago.

Investigators with the Fresno Couty Sheriff’s Office say In October of 1993, detectives responded to begin a homicide investigation in a vineyard near Orange and Manning avenues in Fresno County.

Detectives say the body of an unclothed woman was discovered. According to detectives she had been shot and stabbed to death. She was identified by detectives as 31-year-old Bernice Wright, aka “Vi” of Fresno.

Investigators say in 2021, the case was reviewed and it revealed a DNA hit in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database. The individual was identified by detectives as Manuel Aguilar Mendoza, who is approximately 49-years-old today.

According to officials, he has the following information on file: Birthdates of 8-20-73 and 2-20-75, along with several A.K.A.s of Miguel Mendoza, Miguel Barragan, Aguilar, Manuel Purvandro Acosta, Miguel Costa, and Manuel Barragan.

He is described by officials as Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this subject, he is wanted for questioning for the death of Bernice Wright.

He is known to travel to and from Mexico and the USA. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Cold Case Detective Sergio Toscano at (559) 600-8027 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.