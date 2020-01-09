DMV window hit by single bullet in Central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a DMV after it was hit by a bullet on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the DMV located on Olive Avenue was hit by a single caliber bullet.

One window along the south-east side near the parking lot was impacted, according to police.

Fresno CHP says they are conducting an investigation and are still looking for the suspect.

There were no reports of injuries.

