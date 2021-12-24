Diver missing at Millerton Lake following Christmas Eve plunge, deputies say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says a person is missing after going for a dive at Millerton Lake on Christmas Eve.

According to deputies, the person had gone on a solo dive in the Meadow Campground area of the lake in the afternoon.

Search and rescue crews were searching the area around 6:30 p.m. searching on foot along the shore, and launched aircraft with thermal technology to scan the water and land.

The diver has still not been found. Crews will resume their search on Christmas morning.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.

