Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

‘Disturbing and inexcusable:’ High school football fight caught on camera

DELANO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Superintendent of Delano Joint Union High School District has apologized for what he calls a “deeply disturbing and inexcusable” incident between high school students on the football field.

The Friday-night brawl took place during the game between Mission Oak High School and Delano High School. The video appears to show a Mission Oak player being attacked on the Delano sidelines by multiple Delano High School football players.

The game itself was canceled in the third quarter, giving Mission Oak a 14-0 win.

In a message to parents, staff, and the wider community, Delano Joint Union High School Superintendent Jason Garcia wrote that the actions of those on the field do not represent the values and culture of the district and regret if there were any injuries.

“School district leaders will be working collaboratively with the California Interscholastic Federation, law enforcement, and game officials to thoroughly investigate the incident. There will be consequences for those who exhibited unacceptable behavior. They will be held accountable.”

