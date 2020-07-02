District says ‘misguided adults’ will not stop students putting up signs following high school clash

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Unified has established a new location for signs which were once posted to the fence at El Diamante High School – after the school district decided to remove the signs following confrontations.

Visalia Unified says the College of the Sequoias will be a new location for the signs, and students will be allowed to post them to the fence in the college’s south parking lot (Lot 7) from July 2 until Aug. 10. The area has been designated a ‘free-speech space’ – but school officials warn that unlawful signs will be removed.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Tamara Ravalin the district wanted to recognize student-initiated and student-led expressions.

While we can not expect to agree on every aspect of any emotionally charged issue, we can agree that we, the District and all adults in this community, need to do our best to provide opportunities where our students’ unique and diverse voices can be heard. These harmful actions by adults of our community must be denounced. While the District has made the decision to remove all signs, regardless of the content of the message, from any District owned school building, fence, or other District property accessible to the public, the District will not let the actions of a few misguided adults stop our students from making their voices heard. Superintendent Dr. Tamara Ravalin

