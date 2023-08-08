FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting was forced into recess Tuesday morning after it was interrupted by members of the Service Employees International Union.

In a media advisory sent earlier that morning, Fresno home care provider members of SEIU 2015, California’s largest labor union representing nearly 450,000 long-term care workers, said they will escalate their demand for a livable wage and healthcare at a rally at the Fresno County Hall of Records.

The Board of Supervisors meeting is held inside the same building as the Fresno County Hall of Records.

During the meeting, Byron Lopez, who said he was with the SEIU, attempted to speak about an item that was not on the agenda. He was stopped by board member Sal Quintero, which is when people wearing SEIU shirts began chanting. That prompted the board to take a 10-minute recess. You can watch the incident as it unfolded in the video player below.

Organizers with the SEIU say August is the last opportunity for changes to be made to the new budget cycle – making this an urgent matter.

Following the disruption, the Board of Supervisors meeting returned to its normal agenda.