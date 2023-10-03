FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Disney on Ice is returning to Fresno at the Selland Arena and tickets go on sale this week, organizers announced on Tuesday.

Organizers say this year’s adventure transports fans into two Disney films: Frozen and Encanto. Audiences can sing along to their favorite songs while embracing ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and more.

Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family, as well as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more, will be seen live on ice for audiences to enjoy.

Disney On Ice plans to arrive in Fresno at the Selland Arena from January 25 through Sunday, January 28, 2024. Tickets go on sale on October 10th.

For more information visit the Disney On Ice website.