FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Trap Neuter and Return and the Kirkland Foundation announced a partnership with two rescue groups to neuter and vaccinate at least 200 male cats here in the Central Valley.



The veterinary procedures were provided by Palm Bluff Veterinary Hospital and additional vaccines will be provided by Cat House on the Kings.

Brandi Sherman, CEO and Co-Founder of Fresno T.N.R. says, “We are asking $30 per neuter. That includes the neuter and the FVRCP, which is the cat vaccines and the rabies vaccine, which is required when we don’t know the history of the cat. That’s typically, you go to a vet, and that’s gonna be over $100. So, we’re asking for $30 but we won’t turn anybody away. We want to help the community and stop the pet overpopulation here in Fresno.”



Information about future events will be available on the Fresno Trap and Release Facebook page.