MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Oakhurst where residents who were affected by the February/March severe storms and flooding can get information on disaster assistance.

The recovery center is located at the Community Center of Oakhurst from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Officials say that those affected by the disaster can meet with recovery specialists face-to-face if they need help applying for FEMA assistance. Residents can also get answers to questions or follow up on their applications.

Officials say residents do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. They can apply to FEMA , use the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Helpline operators are available from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.