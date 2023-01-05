TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Library in Dinuba is closing its doors temporarily due to a remodeling project, library officials say.

The branch was closed on Tuesday, January 3 2023 to pack en move, books computers, and other items. Pick-up services and returns are available until Thursday, January 12, 2023, after that day the location will not be open until the remodeling works are complete.

Items can be returned to other branches of Tulare County including London and Orosi or other San Joaquin Valley Library System (SJVLS) member locations in Reedley (a Fresno County Branch).

Items checked out and returned to Fresno County Public Library of other SJVLS member locations may be subject to late fees. SJVLS locations can be found here.

For other in-person services, people can visit the London, Orosi, and Ivanhoe library branches; these locations will be open an additional day per week beginning Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Additionally, the weekly Pop Up Bookmobile stops in Dinuba will begin in February, for locations click here.