DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 44-year-old man died in a crash after hitting a large boulder and overturning Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 9:14 p.m. the Fresno Communications Center received calls of a solo vehicle crash on State Route 201 east of Road 92, near Dinuba.

According to CHP the driver a man from Dinuba was headed eastbound on State Route 201, east of Road 92.

For reasons yet unknown, CHP says the driver allowed the vehicle to drift across the westbound lane of State Route 201 onto the north dirt shoulder, struck a large boulder, and overturned onto its side.

Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.