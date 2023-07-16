DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A rambunctious house party in Dinuba became the scene of a shooting late Saturday night, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 11:00 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a large party in the 2000 block of East Nebraska Avenue to break it up.

Deputies say while they were asking people to leave, shots were heard and shell casings were found in the roadway in front of the house.

Investigators say it wasn’t until later that a victim was located at a nearby hospital, receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

TCSO detectives have taken over the investigation and ask if anyone has information on this case to please reach out to them at 559-733-6218.