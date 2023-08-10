FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As kids go back to school this month in the Central Valley, a woman has a message when it comes to the harms of bullying.

Her daughter has autism and has been picked on for years. The pain even motivated her to write a book called “Don’t bully me because I’m different.”

Her video has over five thousand views, and it shows Lashawn Toney’s autistic daughter Jorgia while she is having a meltdown.

“I wanted to help other parents and I wanted to let them know they’re not alone and what they feel is valid,” said Lashawn.

Lashawn is the mother of five kids – Jorgia is her youngest, at 14 years old.

“I noticed things different about her, I had 4 kids before her, so I noticed things were different she was my youngest so that’s when I was like something is not right,” she said.

Lashawn says Jorgia was misdiagnosed multiple times until a doctor diagnosed her with autism at two years old.

“I was shocked, I couldn’t believe what I was going through so I was like there’s no way possible anybody could be going through what I’m going through.”

Lashawn admitted she didn’t have the resources needed to help and understand her daughter.

Feeling hopeless, she turned to YouTube, where she started to share videos of Jorgia in hopes it would help her and others.

“I wanted to be honest, be raw, the good the bad, the ugly, all of it because I just don’t want to think oh it’s just autism.”

In just six months, her YouTube channel quickly gained more than 14 thousand subscribers.

“I need people to know what we go through so when you see us, we gain more empathy, we gain more understanding and what we parents go through behind closed doors.”

Seeing and hearing from others about how their child is treated, bullied, and hearing their own struggles with resources motivated Lashawn to write two books. One is about Jorgia’s journey, and the other is about bullying.

Both shine a light on how to treat and even speak to someone on the spectrum.

“My daughter is nonverbal she doesn’t speak and doesn’t write anything but her signature is in every copy.”

Danielle is the main character in her second book, which tells a story of a mom learning that her autistic child is being bullied in school, and how it affects the whole family.

“You’re just as bad as the bully if you’re not speaking out if you’re not saying anything so I just wanted to bring that out,” she said. “Try to help our kids realize what your words and actions can do and how they can affect someone.”

Between the books and her YouTube channel, Lashawn says hundreds of families have reached out saying that her experiences have helped them during the tough times.

“I’ve had people tell me that Jorgia is an autistic angel and that she was sent here to help us and they’re thanking me once again for being so raw and telling the truth and showing this side of autism.”

She says on bad days, those around her whether it’s at a grocery store, the mall, or at school, will treat her daughter or another person struggling with autism with patience.

Lawshawn is also raising awareness about the lack of resources for autistic families in Fresno County. She is working now to start a non-profit that she hopes will continue to help others through Jorgia’s story.