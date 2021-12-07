Diesel fuel and equipment stolen from Tulare County job site, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies say thousands of dollars worth of fuel and equipment was stolen from a job site in Terra Bella sometime in the last week.

Investigators say that sometime between Dec. 3 and Tuesday, someone stole 500 gallons of diesel fuel from vehicles at a job site on Avenue 88 in Terra Bella. Additionally, deputies found a yellow Caterpillar 236B Skid Steer was also stolen.

Deputies say the value of the gasoline and equipment is approximately $37,000.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s office at (559) 733-6218.