‘Did you target those white guys?’; Muhammad trial features video from the day he was arrested

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A video featuring Kori Muhammad filmed the day he was arrested played inside Fresno County Superior Court Monday during the trial of the alleged spree-killer.

The prosecution presented the video which appeared to show Muhammad’s confession that he killed three men because they were white. Muhammad is also accused of killing Carl Williams, 25, who was a security guard working at the Motel 6 on Blackstone and Ashlan on April 13, 2017.

The defendant was initially in court Monday, but when the prosecution started playing the video of him being questioned, Muhammad asked to go back to his cell. He returned after the lunch break.

The video showed a conversation between Muhammad and Fresno Police Detective Miguel Alvarez.

“I’m going to ask you straight out, did you target those white guys?,” said Det. Alvarez.

“Yes,” Muhammad replied.

“Why?” asked Alvarez.

“I didn’t want to kill no Mexicans or no black people,” said Muhammad.

When Muhammad was questioned as to why he replied: “because they’re our people.”

In the video, you can hear Muhammad talk about how black people need their own land and laws.

“I felt like I didn’t want to do anything with law enforcement because my children want to do something with law enforcement,” Muhammad said.

In the video, Muhammad repeated several that he did not want conflict with police after allegedly killing Williams, so he chose to kill civilians instead.

“I didn’t want to do nothing with law enforcement, so I just found some white men to kill,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad took the detectives step by step of each shooting. Alvarez, who was in the room questioning Muhammad back in April 2017, says Muhammad knew what he was doing.

“This is telling me he knows exactly what’s going on and he knows exactly what occurred earlier,” Alvarez said.

During the two hour video, Muhammad says when he woke up nearly three years ago on April 18, he figured he was going away forever after killing Motel 6 security guard Carl Williams.

So, Muhammad says he decided to kill as man white people as he could. “So, the next guy where did you shoot him at?” Alvarez said.

“I shot him in the face, I shot him, I shot him pretty good,” Muhammad said.

The trial continues Tuesday morning.

