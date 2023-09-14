FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In Fresno, several residents reported to have seen the launch of a rocket in the sky – a rocket that happens to be FLTA003 or VICTUS NOX, launched by Firefly’s Alpha.

The Texas-based small launch company Firefly Aerospace started its 2023 campaign with the launch of FLTA003 as part of a dedicated mission for the U.S. Space Force (USSF), according to nasaspaceflight.com.

The launch took place at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, around 7:27 p.m., officials say. According to spacelaunchschedule.com, the $15 million launch was the third flight of the Firefly Alpha small sat launcher, carrying a payload for the U.S. Department of Defense.

The trajectory for VICTUS NOX or the outcome of the mission is unknown at the moment.