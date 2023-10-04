FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – On your way to work, you might have noticed a lot of pedestrians walking or riding their bikes. That’s because October 4th is National Walk and Roll to School Day.

The Fresno Police Department encouraged parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 4.

“Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practicing pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.

The Fresno Police Department says students who walk, bike, or roll to school should:

Plan your route on roads with sidewalks or paths away from traffic. If there are no sidewalks, walk or ride as far from cars as possible.

Use crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals. If there are unmarked crosswalks, cross at corners on streets with fewer lanes and lower speed limits.

Always look left-right-left before crossing the street. Continue to scan for traffic as you cross the street.

Watch for cars entering/leaving driveways or parking spaces.

Always wear a helmet when riding or rolling.

Be aware of your surroundings. Keep earbuds or headphones volume low enough so you can still hear around you.

The Fresno Police Department advised drivers to be extra careful and anticipate more foot and bike traffic on October 4th – as well as be prepared to stop for school buses and children crossing the street.

For more information about how to track participation and show support for active, healthy, and safe transportation visit Walk, Bike, and Roll to School.